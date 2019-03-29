30,000 interviewers to be attracted to 2020 population census

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As many as 30,000 interviewers will be attracted to the population census in Kazakhstan in 2020, according to Chairman of the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry Nurbolat Aidapkelov.

"We are planning to attract as many as 30,000 interviewers, whose salaries will vary from KZT60,000-85,000 depending on their categories. If candidates comply with our requirements, we will hire them and will organize trainings for them," said Nurbolat Aidapkelov.



Earlier, Kazinform reported that the population census will be carried out in 2020. Around 9bn tenge is required for its organization.