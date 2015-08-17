30,000 US dollars stolen from Bank CenterCredit staff room in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Around 30,000 US dollars have been stolen today from a safe deposit box of the Astana branch of Bank CenterCredit today.

"The stolen money belonged to an employee of the Bank. This person saved it in a safe deposit box in a staff room located at the Bank's basement level. The thief entered the basement area via the ventilation shaft", Astana internal affairs department reports.

The police launched pre-trial investigation.