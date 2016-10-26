  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    30 cars in massive pile-up in Almaty city

    13:05, 26 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A multi-vehicle collision occurred on a by-pass highway in Almaty city tonight.

    "30 cars appear to have suffered in in massive crash on the Eastern by-pass highway in Almaty. Summer is officially over," ztb_video Instagram user wrote.

    Cold snap hit Almaty city tonight and black ice coated roads in the city creating dangerous conditions for both motorists and pedestrians.

    В Алматы минувшей ночью на ВОАД из-за гололеда произошло ДТП с участием порядка 30 авто. Переобуваемся, господа. Лето закончилось!

    Видео опубликовано 🇰🇿© ZTB.KZ 2016 (@ztb_video) Окт 25 2016 в 8:56 PDT

    Tags:
    Road accidents Almaty Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!