30 cars in massive pile-up in Almaty city
13:05, 26 October 2016
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A multi-vehicle collision occurred on a by-pass highway in Almaty city tonight.
"30 cars appear to have suffered in in massive crash on the Eastern by-pass highway in Almaty. Summer is officially over," ztb_video Instagram user wrote.
Cold snap hit Almaty city tonight and black ice coated roads in the city creating dangerous conditions for both motorists and pedestrians.
В Алматы минувшей ночью на ВОАД из-за гололеда произошло ДТП с участием порядка 30 авто. Переобуваемся, господа. Лето закончилось!
