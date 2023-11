ASTANA. KAZINFORM 30 babies - 17 boys and 13 girls - were born today in Astana maternity hospitals between 00:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m

The majority of the babies (18) were born in Municipal Maternity Hospital No. 1 – 10 boys and 8 girls.

Last year Astana welcomed 68 newborns, while around Kazakhstan this figure made 820.

Source: 24.kz