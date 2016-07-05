  • kz
    30 couples tie the knot in Astana (PHOTOS)

    14:00, 05 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 30 couples have tied the knot on the eve of the 18th birthday of Astana city.

    The first part of the event took place near the Atameken complex where the newlyweds received their marriage certificates.

    The second part will be held at the Duman Hotel where the couples will dance waltz, cut the delicious wedding cake and can win a trip to Turkey.

    The event has become a good tradition for the Kazakh capital. This is the 9th mass wedding held in Astana on the threshold of its birthday.

                 

