30 dead in central China bus fire

CHANGSHA. KAZINFORM At least 30 people were killed after a tour bus burst into flames in Hunan Province on Sunday morning, local authorities confirmed.

The accident happened at about 10:20 a.m. when the bus carrying 56 people crashed into the guardrails on a highway in Yizhang County. The ensuing oil leak may have caused the fire, the county government said.

Twenty-one people have been sent to hospitals, and rescuers are still searching the charred frame of the bus.

The police has detained the driver

Source: Xinhua