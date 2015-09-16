30 killed in mortar attack in Syria&#39;s Aleppo

DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM At least 30 people were killed and over 180 others wounded on Tuesday in a fresh rebel mortar attack against government-controlled areas in Syria's northern province of Aleppo, pan-Arab al-Mayadeen TV said.

Jihadi groups fired multiple mortar rounds into residential areas in Aleppo city, mainly the districts of Hamadiniyeh, Akramiyeh, and New Aleppo, said the TV, adding that the death toll could rise due to the large number of critically wounded people.

The state-run TV, meanwhile, said the hospitals in Aleppo were filled with large numbers of wounded people, with footages from inside hospitals showing tens of the wounded getting medical treatment.

It said that the mortar attack was so tense that paramedics are still removing the bodies which were buried under the rubbles. A number of schools in Aleppo were also targeted during Tuesday attacks.

The TV said huge destruction has befallen the targeted areas, as the rebels were attempting to divert the attention of the Syrian army to carry out attacks against government-controlled areas in Aleppo.

Al-Mayadeen TV said the rebel group, Fateh Aleppo, or the Conquerors of Aleppo, attacked Aleppo from its southern and southwestern side, but was confronted by the army.

Aleppo, Syria's second largest city and once an economic hub, has become carved out between Syrian government in the west part and the rebels in the east, Xinhuanet reports.