30 new objects commissioned in N Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - 30 new objects were commissioned in North-Kazakhstan region in honor of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the regional administration, there were put into operation residential buildings, a kindergarten, a factory for the production of corn sticks and cereal, a plant for processing agricultural products, a dentistry and pharmacy, as well as cafes, shops and sports facilities. During the celebrations to mark the Independence Day the region carried out about 50 different cultural and sports events.