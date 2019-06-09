  • kz
    30 newborns come into this world in Nur-Sultan

    16:00, 09 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 30 newborns came into this world in the first half of the day in Nur-Sultan on June 9, Kazinform reports.

    "As of 14:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, 30 children were born at perinatal centers across the city on the day of the presidential election 2019. Half of them are boys and the other half are girls," Kazinform has learnt from the Public Healthcare Department of Nur-Sultan city.

    Additionally, 10 newborns - 5 girls and 5 boys - were born in Kyzylorda this morning.

