30% of economically active population employed in entrepreneurship sphere

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - 30% of the economically active population is employed in the entrepreneurship sphere in Taldykorgan, Mayor of the city Bagdat Karasayev informed at the meeting with the people of the city.

He told that over 30% of the economically active population is employed in the sphere of entrepreneurship, which is 25.6 thousand people. They sold products and services totaling KZT 40 bln, which is a 17% increase compared to 2014.

"More than 44% of the local budget is formed thanks to the entities of small and medium-sized business. It is actually over 5 billion tenge," B. Karasayev noted.