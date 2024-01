30 people to run for Kyrgyz presidency

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 30 applications for participation in the presidential elections have been submitted to the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan so far, Kabar cites the press service of the mentioned commission.

According to their information, Azimbek Beknazarov, the Chairman of the Permanent People's Council, decided to run in the election.

To date, the Central Election Commission has received 25 self-nomination applications from the following citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic: N. Nyshanov, O. Tekebayev, A. Abdyldayev, B. Degenbayev, S. Sultanidinov, K. Sharshekeyeva, T. Massadykov, O. Babanov, R. Karassartova, Tursunbay Bakir uulu, Z. Muratbekova, S. Ennazarov, S. Abdrakhmanov, M. Cholponbayev, K. Churoyev, A. Sartayev, K. Beshbakov, I. Trofimov, M. Zhumabekov, U. Kochkorov, N. N. Mamedov, R. Junussov, Sherikul uulu Mirlan, A. Maliyev and A. Beknazarov.

Temir Sariyev from the political party "Ak-Shumkar", Bakyt Torobayev from "Onuguu-Progress", Tursunbek Akun from "Adam Ukugu", Adakhan Madumarov from "Batun Kyrgyzstan" and Sooronbay Jeenbekov from the "Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan" were nominated.