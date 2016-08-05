30 projects to be included in Almaty Entrepreneurship Support Map

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty plans to increase the number of projects in the Entrepreneurship Support Map up to 100 by the year end. Presently, the Map includes 70 projects worth 172.7 bln tenge which aim at provision of 11,000 people with jobs.

According to Yermek Saldarov, Deputy Chief of the Municipal Department for Entrepreneurship and Industrial-Innovative Development, the additionally included projects will enable the authorities to employ more local citizens and increase tax payments to the city budget.

It should be noted that 14 projects amounting to 21.2 bln tenge have already been launched under the Entrepreneurship Support Map for the next five-year period. 1,787 people have been employed due to them.