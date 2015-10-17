30 thousand events held within Year of People&#39;s Assembly of Kazakhstan - G. Abdykalikova (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An enlarged session of the Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan is being held in Astana. The participants of the session discuss the results of the Year of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, the draft concept of development of the People's Assembly for 2025 and the other issues.

"Our session is held on the threshold of the Day of Spiritual Accord, which has become a symbol of interreligious harmony in the country and in the society. The issues of reforms within the National Plan "100 specific steps" will be discussed at the session today," Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova told opening the session.

She noted that the work in the regions was the main direction of the activity of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. Thus, according to her, more than 30 thousand events, social projects and campaigns with the participation of 8.5 million people were held in the country within the Year of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.