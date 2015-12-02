  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    30 thousand jobs to be created in Almaty region

    17:54, 02 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 30 thousand jobs will be created in Almaty region, Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov told at the CCS briefing.

    "Activation of small and medium-sized business and future development of the agro-industrial complex will allow to create 30 thousand jobs to ensure employment of the population in Almaty region," A. Batalov said.

    Speaking of promising projects, he informed that it was planned to increase the taxation base by means of implementation of big infrastructural projects, supplying of construction materials for construction of EXPO facilities. There are promising projects on development of big copper, gold, wolfram fields.

    "In general, we will work to fulfill the tasks set by the President of Kazakhstan on social obligations and ensuring economic growth," he added.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Almaty region Construction Small and medium-sized business EXPO projects and technologies News Small and Medium Business
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!