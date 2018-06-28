300 children to take part in orphan festival in Astana
300 children from Kazakhstan's orphanages aged 7-18 are to participate in the two-day festival. The event is organized by the Kazakh Culture and Sportы Ministry, Activ Life public society of disabled people and Bakytzhan Tazhinov's art studio.
Children will compete in six nominations such as national clothing design, pop vocal, art of declamation, folk, photo art and choreography.
Besides, a great deal of master classes will be held there. The festival is purposed to bridge the famous people of art of Kazakhstan and children.
It is noteworthy, 36 children have applied for pop music nomination.
It is a great opportunity for children to visit Astana and Baiterek Monument, to find new friends.
The opening ceremony takes place today, June 28, at 5 p.m. The solemn award ceremony will be held June 30 at 6 p.m.