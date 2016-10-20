300 delegates from 13 countries to attend Altai Invest-2016 forum

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Delegates of the international forum "Altai Invest-2016" will descend on Ust-Kamenogorsk in East Kazakhstan region tomorrow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The forum will officially start on October 21 and bring together over 300 delegates from 13 countries.



Experts from financial institutes, investors and representatives of diplomatic corps from Afghanistan, Bulgaria, Spain, Italy, China, the U.S., Slovakia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Tajikistan and Turkey are expected to attend.



Participants will get a chance to make a presentation of their companies, products, projects and learn new things about effective use of resources and attraction of investment into their business.



An exhibition of industrial and innovative projects will be held ahead of the opening ceremony of the forum.



The forum will result in signing of dozens of agreements and memorandums.