    300 evacuated after dorm catches fire in Almaty

    07:36, 13 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Over 300 people were evacuated from a dormitory when it caught fire in Almaty on Wednesday morning, local police say.

    According to reports, the fire started at approximately 4:20 a.m. at the dormitory in 41 Timiryazev Street in Bostandykskiy district.
    Upon arrival at the scene firefighters started evacuating people through window apertures.
    The blaze was taken under control at 4:56 a.m. and completely extinguished at 5:06 a.m.
    No casualties were reported.

