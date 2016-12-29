  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    300 Kazakhstan nationals can’t depart from Sharjah

    19:41, 29 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Flights from Sharjah to Almaty and Astana have been cancelled because of the unfavorable meteorological conditions, Director of the RoK Department of Tourism Marat Igaliyev informed.

    "Because of the fog Sharjah airport has cancelled all departures and arrivals. According to Air Arabia, today there were supposed to be two flights - to Almaty and to Astana - and they have been cancelled. In total 300 Kazakhstan nationals could not depart from Shardjah", Marat Igaliyev wrote on his Facebook.

    According to the Department of Consulate Service of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Consulate in Dubai workers are always present Sharjah airport.

    Duty Diplomat of Kazakhstan Consulate can be reached by the numbers +9-71-433-97-151, +9-715-884-50-900.

    Tags:
    News Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!