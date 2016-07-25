  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    300 million tenge allocated to implement «Health Train» project in 2016

    20:13, 25 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2016 for implementation of "Densaulyk", "Zhardem", "Salamatty Kazakhstan" health trains projects were allocated 300 million tenge, managing director - official representative of Social development foundation "Samruk-Kazyna Trust» Lima Dias said at a press conference in the central communications service.

    "The group of companies of "Samruk-Kazyna" has sent about 300 million tenge in 2016 through Social development foundation to implement projects of "Densaulyk", "Zhardem " and "Salamatty Kazakhstan" health trains," L.Dias said.

    As she noted, "NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC provided technical facility - the trains. Committee of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan provided specialists who serve population in the regions, primeminister.kz reports.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!