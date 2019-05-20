300 observers from CIS to monitor elections in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has announced the number of CIS observers who will monitor the presidential elections in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the CIS Executive Secretary Viktor Guminsky, the CIS Election Observation Mission has already begun its work. "The headquarters of the mission has been established. The mission is getting ready for fulfilling its functions of monitoring the course of snap presidential elections in Kazakhstan," he said, adding that the mission will include as many as 300 observers.



The CIS observers have a rich experience in observing the elections in Kazakhstan. More than 700 observers from the CIS monitored the previous two election campaigns of 2015-2016 in Kazakhstan