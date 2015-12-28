300 people trapped in snow pile in Karaganda region (PHOTOS)

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Rescue operations are underway on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway in Karaganda region, Kazinform refers to the regional emergencies department.

Trucks, cars and public transport moving to Karaganda and Almaty cities were trapped on Karaganda-Aksu-Ayuly section for heavy snowfall, blizzard and slippery roads.

300 people and 100 cars have been evacuated from snow blockades.

Rescue teams including 70 people and around 100 units of vehicles are engaged in operations.

Hot meal is provided to pileup victims. According to the emergencies officials, the majority of the roads in Karaganda region still remain closed.