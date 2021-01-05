302 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 22,949 people are under treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of January 5, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

5,328 patients are staying at hospitals, 17,671 are receiving outpatient treatment.

3022 patients are in critical condition, 47 are in extremely severe condition and 40 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 723 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 158,302.