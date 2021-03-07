307 more air passengers arrive in Kazakhstan without PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 17 international flights from Germany, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 6, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 17 flights, 13 with 2,128 passengers on board (239 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city. Four flights carrying 433 passengers (68 with no PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

Of 2,561 air passengers arrived, 2,254 had PCR tests with a negative result, while 307 Kazakhstanis had no tests.

The passengers without PCR tests were tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine facilities.

Notably, COVID-19 PCR tests of 316 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country without the test a day before returned a negative result.