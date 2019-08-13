30mn tonnes of oil exported from Kashagan

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 30mn tonnes of crude oil has been exported from Kashagan deposit, Kazinform reports.

Since the beginning of production worksand as of August 12, 2019, the company has extracted and exported more than30mn tonnes of crude oil, 8.44bn cubic meters of gas and 1,747mn tonnes of sulfur,the press service of the North Caspian Operating Company N.V. informed.

The company reminded that it had alreadyreached its estimated daily capacity of 380,000 barrels of oil.