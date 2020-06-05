31 employees of Tengiz recover from coronavirus

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 31 people have recovered from coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the press service of the Akimat of Atyrau region.

Over the past day 31 people have recovered from coronavirus infection in Atyrau region including 5 women and 26 men. All of them are employees of Tengiz field.

Thus, the total number of people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region has reached 637 people.