    31 health workers contracted coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan

    13:06, 08 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Thirty one medical workers contracted coronavirus infection in the city of Nur-Sultan, this has been announced by the head of the public health department of Nur-Sultan Saule Kissikova, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «31 medical workers contracted coronavirus infection in the city of Nur-Sultan. Their condition is satisfactory, they are all hospitalized. The infected healthcare workers receive medical treatment according to the clinical protocol,» said Saule Kissikova during an online briefing in the Central Communications Service.


    Astana Nur-Sultan Top Story
