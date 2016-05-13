31700 educational grants allocated in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The demand for education specialists of the country equalled 31700 this year, director of the department of higher, postgraduate education and international cooperation of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Serik Omirbayev told at the CCS press conference.

"The demand of the state for education specialists remained at the last year's level, which equals 31700," S. Omirbayev told.

He also added that the distribution of grants in terms of professions was not done yet.

"The grants have not been distributed yet, because it is approved by the resolution of the Government. As of today, the draft resolution on approval of the number of education grants is under consideration of the Government. As soon as it is approved we will present the detailed information about the distribution of grants," S. Omirbayev added.