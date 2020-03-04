NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at a briefing in the Central Communication Office in Nur-Sultan, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Healthcare Dias Akhmetsharip informed about the number of people arriving in Kazakhstan from abroad, Kazinform reports.

«According to the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee, 1,606,851 people arrived in Kazakhstan from February 1 to March 1, 2020. 938,309 of them came from the EAEU countries,» said Dias Akhmetsharip.

He added that during the period from January 6 to March 1, 2020, 32,456 people arrived in Kazakhstan from China .



