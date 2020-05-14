  • kz
    32 evacuated due to fire at residential complex in Pavlodar

    11:43, 14 May 2020
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A fire broke out at a residential complex in Pavlodar on Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

    The fire reportedly started at 14:00 pm at the fire-story residential complex in Katayev Street.

    The fire started on the balcony on the third floor and quickly engulfed the balconies on the fourth and fifth floors.

    Firefighters dispatched to the scene contained the blaze in a matter of 15 minutes. 32 people, including six children, were evacuated from the residential complex.

    According to local emergencies department, the fire covered an area of 19 square meters.


