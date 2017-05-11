32 Kazakh athletes to vie for medals at 4th Islamic Solidary Games

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev has met today with athletes that will represent Kazakhstan at the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Kazinform correspondent reports from Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat expressed confidence that our athletes will claim medals at the Games in Baku and wished them good luck. He noted that participation in such sports event will enhance Kazakhstan's image in the international arena.







"Our judokas and boxers are already in Baku. Other athletes will join them later. This is the fourth time we compete in these Games. The athletes and their coaches look forward to great results, especially in boxing, taekwondo and wrestling," noted Serik Zharasbayev, deputy Chairman of the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, praising good accommodation for athletes and Baku's infrastructure.







As a reminder, over 3,500 athletes from 54 countries will participate in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan from May 12 through 22, 2017. 32 Kazakh athletes will compete for medals in boxing, judo, taekwondo and wrestling.