32 people evacuated from burning oil rig in Caspian Sea

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Rescuers have evacuated 32 people from a burning oil rig in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea, a special committee on the accident reported on Saturday, TASS reports.

Rescue works are under way. They feature helicopters of the emergencies ministry and Azerbaijan's vessels. The rescue process is very complicated as the wind speed reaches 37 m/sec and the sea waves are about 10 metres high. As the fire began, there were 42 people on the rig. However, other sources say about 63 people. The fire on the rig began on Friday following some problems with the gas line.