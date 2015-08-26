32 projects worth 300 bln tenge approved for Almaty Industrial Zone

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty municipal department for entrepreneurship and industrial-innovative development has approved 32 projects of the Industrial Zone amounting to about 300 bln tenge.

Head of the department Alfiya Balova says that construction of infrastructure has already been finished, and gasification of the Industrial Zone will be launched next year. "We depend on the funds allocated from the national fund. We have already received almost 80% of the envisaged money. At the same time we are attracting investors to the establishment of productions. Presently, we have approved 32 projects worth 298 bln tenge. We expect that some enterprises will start working in 2016. The Industrial Zone is divided into several sectors - machine-building, construction industry, pharmacy, light, food and chemical industries," she added.