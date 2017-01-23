320 foreign journalists to cover Astana process

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 320 foreign journalists will be covering international Syria talks in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports citing Kazakh Deputy FM Roman Vasilenko.

"Currently, there is a great interest of the international community to the inter-Syrian talks in Astana, which is to be expected, given the impact of the Syrian crisis on global security. This interest is also indicated by the number of foreign and Kazakh journalists who will be covering the progress. We have accredited 320 foreign and 120 Kazakh journalists. They will work in the press center specially organized by the Ministry of Information and Communications at Kazmedia Center", said Roman Vasilenko at the press conference.

There will be live video feed of the opening. Final press conferece with the participation of the delegations will also take place at Kazmedia Center. Photos and video will only be allowed during the beginning of negotiations, since their content part will be held behind closed doors.

"I would like to note that Kazakh is doing everything possible in terms of organization to ensure all the representatives and media are safe, comfortable and in position to work effectively", said Vasilenko.