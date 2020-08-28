33 Atyrau families to move into new apartments on the eve of Constitution Day

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 33 families received keys to their new apartments in Atyrau city on the eve of the Constitution Day, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the city administration.

Most of the families are families with many children who have been waiting to move into their new dwellings starting from 2013. All the apartments are located in a new residential complex in Nursaya micro-district and have been built within the framework of the Nurly Zher program.

It should be mentioned that since the beginning of the year 257 families have already moved into their new apartments under the program.

It was revealed that there are plans to relocate Atyrau families which currently live in the houses in desperate need of repair. They will be provided with new apartments by yearend.