    33-car pileup leaves six dead, four injured in Shanxi (PHOTO)

    21:41, 09 December 2015
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Six died and four sustained injuries when 33 vehicles crashed on a section of Taiyuan-Changzhi Expressway in North China's Shanxi on Tuesday, Chinadaily reported citing Qianjiang Evening News.

    The pileup, which happened on Wangcun viaduct section of the Expressway, was caused by the extremely low visibility due to heavy smog, according to traffic police corps with Department of public security of Shanxi province. The expressway has been cleared and the injured are in stable condition.

