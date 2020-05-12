33 more tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, total at 5,240

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 09:35 May 12 Kazakhstan confirmed 33 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

5 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 3 in Almaty, 17 in Atyrau region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Zhambyl region, 1 in West Kazakhstan, 2 in Kostanay region and 1 in Mangistau region.

As a result of the number of confirmed cases grew to 5,240.

The most of coronavirus cases were recorded in Almaty up to 1,596, Nur-Sultan with 1,103.