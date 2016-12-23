33 suspected extremists detained in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 21 Kazakhstan National Security Committee completed a special operation to eliminate the cells of religious-extremist organization Al-Takfir wal-Hijra. This was reported by the NSC press service.

NSC jointly with the departments of internal affairs detained 33 people on suspicion of incitement of religious hatred and participating in the activities of Al-Takfir wal-Hijra in Kazakhstan.

During the search operations, the NSC has found and confiscated religious materials, CDs, computer equipment and large amounts of money.

In conjunction with collected evidence, 7 leaders and active members of Al-Takfir wal-Hijra cells were detained, one released on recognizance.

8 suspects signed an undertaking to appear. 17 junior members of the organization are involved in investigation as witnesses.

Most of the detainees confessed guilt and expressed their desire to cooperate with the investigation. They provided information on secret meetings promoting radical ideologies. The activity of the cells of the organization in Kazakhstan was ruled from abroad.

Investigation is underway.