  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    330 medical workers contracted coronavirus in Kazakh capital

    13:46, 12 June 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 330 medical workers tested positive for coronavirus in Nur-Sultan at large, including 40 working at the national cardiovascular surgery scientific center.

    «All the cases were detected at all national and city medical facilities located in Nur-Sultan. 200 of them or the third of infected medical workers work at hospitals designed to treat coronavirus-positive patients,» Saule Kissikova told a briefing. She stressed no death was reported among the medical workers.

    All the 40 asymptomatic workers of the national cardiovascular surgery scientific center are under home quarantine.


    Tags:
    Nur-Sultan Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!