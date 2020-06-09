339 asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 9 Kazakhstan has registered 339 asymptomatic coronavirus cases over 24 hours, which are not included into the total count, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

Thus, asymptomatic coronavirus cases recorded in:

250 in Nur-Sultan,

197 in Almaty,

255 in Shymkent,

17 in Akmola region,

17 in Aktobe region,

88 in Almaty region,

118 in Atyrau region,

75 in East Kazakhstan,

24 in Zhambyl region,

192 in West Kazakhstan,

208 in Karaganda region,

11 in Kostanay region,

50 in Kyzylorda region,

78 in Mangistau region,

17 in Pavlodar region,

48 in North Kazakhstan,

51 in Turkestan region.

Thus, the total number of the country’s asymptomatic cases is 1,357.