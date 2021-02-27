339 Kazakhstanis return home without PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 339 Kazakhstanis have returned home from abroad without PCR tests, Kazinform reports.

According to the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 27 international flights from Latvia, China, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan on February 26. Of 3,633 passengers onboard of those flights, 3,294 had PCR tests, while 339 had no PCR tests.

13 international flights with 2,270 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Almaty city – 2,052 passengers with PCR tests and 218 without PCR tests.

10 international flights with 1,260 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city – 1,139 passengers with PCR tests and 121 without PCR tests.

2 international flights with 87 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Aktau. All passengers had PCR tests.

2 international flights with 16 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Karaganda. All passengers had PCR tests.

All those without PCR tests have been tested for the COVID-19 and are awaiting for their results at the special quarantine facilities.

One passenger who returned to Kazakhstan via Sharm El Sheikh-Nur-Sultan flight on February 25 tested positive for COVID-19.