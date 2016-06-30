  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    34 new schools to open in Kazakhstan this year - Minister

    17:32, 30 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 34 schools will be opened in Kazakhstan this year, according to Minister of Education and Science Yerlan Sagadiyev.

    "In line with the President's instruction we are planning to open 34 new schools countrywide this year. Construction of 42 more schools at the expense of the National Fund will begin this year as well," Minister Sagadiyev confirmed on Thursday.

    He also said that schools and universities in Kazakhstan will get access to high-speed Internet. "2,000 schools will get access to the Internet this year," the official elaborated.

    "Our goal is to provide 90% of schoolchildren and 100% of students with access to the Internet by 2020," he added.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education Construction Ministry of Education and Science Education and Science News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!