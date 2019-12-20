ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - 346 parents refused vaccination in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Amantay Zhumagaliyev, acting head of the regional department for quality control and safety of goods and services said that the number of parents, who refuse to vaccinate their children, is not decreasing. People refuse vaccination against tuberculosis, tetanus, pertussis, diphtheria and other infectious diseases. He added, that this year 764 people came down with measles in the region.

To date, 9645 nine- month old children have been vaccinated against measles. In this regard, the number of children affected by measles has significantly decreased.

Zhumagaliyev explained that vaccination is the only affordable way to protect against infectious diseases.