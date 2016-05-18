35 countries to join KADEX-2016 exhibition in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 300 companies including 200 foreign ones are expected to participate in the 4th KADEX 2016 exhibition in Astana. 35 countries - Russia, Turkey, Germany, Canada, Korea, France and many other states - will represent their products here.

According to the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan, the military sector of Astana International Airport actively prepares today for the exhibition building pavilions for participating countries.

KADEX-2016 International Armament and Military-Technical Equipment Exhibition has become an important platform for demonstration of the latest achievements in defense industry and exchange of opinions.