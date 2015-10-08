  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    35 evacuated due to fire in high-rise building of Semey

    11:58, 08 October 2015
    Photo: None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - 35 people including 5 children have been evacuated from a five-storey building due to fire.

    The fire took place in Semey, East Kazakhstan region. By the time of firefighters' arrival two flats on the 5th floor were damaged. Fire spread to the wooden roof structure. Fortunately, there were no victims reported. The fire was extinguished less than two hours later. Causes of the fire are being investigated.

    Tags:
    East Kazakhstan region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!