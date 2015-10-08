35 evacuated due to fire in high-rise building of Semey

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - 35 people including 5 children have been evacuated from a five-storey building due to fire.

The fire took place in Semey, East Kazakhstan region. By the time of firefighters' arrival two flats on the 5th floor were damaged. Fire spread to the wooden roof structure. Fortunately, there were no victims reported. The fire was extinguished less than two hours later. Causes of the fire are being investigated.