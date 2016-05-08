35 lost in SE China landslide

A rescue is underway.

The landslide occurred at about 5 a.m. in Taining county, where about 100,000 cubic meters of mud and rocks flowed downhill, burying the construction site of a hydropower station and its office building.

The local tourism administration ordered all scenic spots to suspend business starting at 8 a.m.. The mountainous county boasts rich scenic lakes and canyons.

The landslide was triggered by heavy downpours that lashed down 191.6 millimeters of rainwater in 24 hours from Saturday.