35 lost in SE China landslide
18:04, 08 May 2016
FUZHOU. KAZINFORM Thirty-five people were missing after a landslide hit southeast China's Fujian province Sunday morning, sources with authorities in Sanming City said.
A rescue is underway.
The landslide occurred at about 5 a.m. in Taining county, where about 100,000 cubic meters of mud and rocks flowed downhill, burying the construction site of a hydropower station and its office building.
The local tourism administration ordered all scenic spots to suspend business starting at 8 a.m.. The mountainous county boasts rich scenic lakes and canyons.
The landslide was triggered by heavy downpours that lashed down 191.6 millimeters of rainwater in 24 hours from Saturday.