35 newborns born on 02.02.2020 Palindrome day in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 35 newborns were born in Atyrau on the palindrome day – 02.02.2020, Kazinform reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, 20 boys and 15 girls were born in the city on Sunday. 22 newborns came into this world at the regional perinatal center and 13 municipal maternity clinic.

Astrologists do believe that people born on the 2nd of February 2020 are blessed by the universe and will be lucky throughout their life.