  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    35 people were evacuated due to fire in high-rise building in Almaty

    09:26, 21 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty due to fire 35 people were evacuated from a high-rise building, Kazinform refers to Sandugash Baymuhambetova, spokesman of the city's Emergency Dept.

    The fire occurred May 20 at about 10 pm in an apartment of a high-rise building in Turksib district. Firefighters arrived within five minutes.
    According to Baymuhambetova, in total 35 people were evacuated including 5 children.
    The fire was localized at 11 pm and liquidated at 11:24 pm. No casualties were reported.

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!