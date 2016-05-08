35 tons of dead fish appear in lake in China

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM At least 35 tons of dead fish appeared in a lake in southern China, leaving residents stunned.

The piles of fish washed up in a lake in Hainan province on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.

Residents expressed concerns on pollution, but local authorities said the fish died as a result of salinity change.



The change in salinity levels likely occurred after a tide pushed the fish up farther into Hongcheng Lake in the city of Haikou, state-run People's Daily reported.



Regional environment officials are still investigating.

