350-bed pulmo-provisional hospital opened in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A pulmo-provisional hospital with 350 beds was opened on the basis of the regional clinical hospital in Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Akim of Karaganda region Zhenis Kassymbek inspected the new pharmacist hospital. The hospital will receive 100 infectious patients and 250 patients of pulmo-provisional unit.

The facility also has an intensive care unit equipped with ventilators, patient monitors and perfusers. All rooms are isolated and equipped with a video surveillance system. A computer tomograph was installed in the building.

Coronavirus-infected patients and those suffering from various bronchopulmonary diseases will be admitted to the hospital.