36 coronavirus infection hotspots detected in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - As of April 5, 36 coronavirus infection hotspots have been detected in the city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Thus, the COVID-19 hotspots are detected in Almaly district - 4 hotspots, in Auezov district - 8 hotspots, in Alatau district - 6 hotspots, in Bostandyk district - 7 hotspots, in Medeu district - 4 hotspots, in Zhetysu region - 4 hotspots, in Turksib district - 2 hotspots and in Nauryzbai district - 1 hotspot.

It bears to remind that as of April 6 Kazakhstan reported 584 coronavirus infected patients. Six people contracted COVID-19 have passed away, 42 persons have recovered.